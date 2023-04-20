A semi-truck driver is behind bars, charged with Driving Under the Influence, after leaving a collision.

Get our free mobile app

The crash took place at about 5:30 Thursday morning on I-82 in Kennewick. The semi was stopped about 10 miles away on the road. The driver of the semi took off after colliding with the automobile on the highway near Locust Grove Road.

The driver of the semi was taken into custody and arrested for DUI/Hit and Run, and then booked into jail.

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.