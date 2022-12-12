Icy Roads and Fog Cause Injury Semi-Truck Rollover Collision in Pasco

A semi-truck and trailer rollover collision took place Monday morning in Pasco.

Get our free mobile app

According to Washington State Patrol, the injury rollover happened just south of the I-182 SR 12 interchange. The N/B lanes were blocked with a detour in place.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

LOOK: 25 over-the-top Christmas displays from across America compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America. To help get everyone in the mood for the upcoming holiday season, Stacker compiled a list of some of the most over-the-top Christmas displays across America.