Semi Hauling Potatoes Overturns Near Connell on Moon Rd

FCSO via Facebook

Some might say mashed potatoes for all, as a semi-truck near Connell Washington overturned this morning with a load of potatoes

In a posting from the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, the truck took a tumble on Moon Rd, just north of SR-260 near Connell.

The road was partially blocked, making for a slowed-down commute on SR-260.

Deputies say it might take some time to clear the road, so be patient if you are headed that way.

No word on what caused the accident.

