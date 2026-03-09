Semi Hauling Potatoes Overturns Near Connell on Moon Rd
Some might say mashed potatoes for all, as a semi-truck near Connell Washington overturned this morning with a load of potatoes
Get our free mobile app
In a posting from the Franklin County Sheriff's Department, the truck took a tumble on Moon Rd, just north of SR-260 near Connell.
The road was partially blocked, making for a slowed-down commute on SR-260.
Deputies say it might take some time to clear the road, so be patient if you are headed that way.
No word on what caused the accident.
Safety Alert: 5 Products Recalled That Could Be in WA Homes
Here are five current products that have been recalled in Washington State in February 2026.
Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals