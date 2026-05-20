Seize the Deal: Get $25 to Busy Bee Diner for Just $12.50 Starting Friday
My wife and I love eating at the Busy Bee Diner in Kennewick, and now they have half-off certificates thanks to Seize The Deal.
Homemade Favorites and Half-Off Deals Await at Busy Bee Diner
One of Kennewick's favorite eateries will be offering a $25 certifcate for $12.50 starting on Friday, May 22nd at 6 AM.
From Grandma’s Kitchen to Kennewick: Busy Bee Diner Featured on Seize the Deal
All your favorite foods are up for grab and yes, Busy Bee is going to start offering all their favorites on some nights as well.
The Busy Bee Diner was born from a lifelong dream and a shared love of good food and good people.
Jamie grew up in the restaurant business. His grandparents owned several restaurants along the Oregon Coast, where he learned that great meals are more than just flavor; they're about family, comfort, and connection.
Over the years, he worked in many restaurants, always keeping that dream of owning his own place close to his heart.
READ MORE: Here Are More Seize The Deal Offers From Townsquare Media
Andrea took a different path, earning her degree in accounting from Oregon State University and building a successful career in construction accounting.
When the two met in 2017 and married the following year, they discovered a shared vision - to create a place where people could gather, feel at home, and enjoy food made with care.