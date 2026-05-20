Seize the Deal: Get $25 to Busy Bee Diner for Just $12.50 Starting Friday

My wife and I love eating at the Busy Bee Diner in Kennewick, and now they have half-off certificates thanks to Seize The Deal.

Homemade Favorites and Half-Off Deals Await at Busy Bee Diner

One of Kennewick's favorite eateries will be offering a $25 certifcate for $12.50 starting on Friday, May 22nd at 6 AM.

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From Grandma’s Kitchen to Kennewick: Busy Bee Diner Featured on Seize the Deal

All your favorite foods are up for grab and yes, Busy Bee is going to start offering all their favorites on some nights as well.

The Busy Bee Diner was born from a lifelong dream and a shared love of good food and good people.

Jamie grew up in the restaurant business. His grandparents owned several restaurants along the Oregon Coast, where he learned that great meals are more than just flavor; they're about family, comfort, and connection.

Over the years, he worked in many restaurants, always keeping that dream of owning his own place close to his heart.

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READ MORE: Here Are More Seize The Deal Offers From Townsquare Media

Andrea took a different path, earning her degree in accounting from Oregon State University and building a successful career in construction accounting.

When the two met in 2017 and married the following year, they discovered a shared vision - to create a place where people could gather, feel at home, and enjoy food made with care.

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In 2021, Jamie and Andrea moved from Oregon's Willamette Valley to Kennewick, trading rainy days for sunshine and new opportunities. Two years later, in March 2023, The Busy Bee Diner opened its doors.

With their blended family of five kids and five grandkids (and counting!) cheering them on, Jamie and Andrea set out to fill plates and hearts - serving good food, just like Grandma used to make.

Many of the menu items are homemade, crafted with love and a bit of old-fashioned know-how. Around here, smiles and full bellies are what keep us buzzing every day.

Now offering dinner service - Friday, Saturday & Sunday until 8 pm

Busy Bee Diner is the perfect spot to get an affordable home-cooked breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

They have been serving irresistible comfort food since 2023. Their mission is to keep you smiling with every bite and keep the pressure off the wallet.

Treat yourself to a feel-good meal today. Their menu is full of delicious options from gourmet burgers and sandwiches to omelettes and breakfast burritos.

So now you grab some great grub with the Busy Bee Diner, but let me tell you, those certificates will go fast on Friday morning.

Get more details on Seize The Deal here.