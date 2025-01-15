Hey there, fellow Washingtonians! Did you know we're officially the state with the least unhealthy habits in the US?

That's right, a recent study by Universal Drugstore analyzed factors like sleep, social media use, and physical activity to rank us number one.

Now, I know what you're thinking – "Wait, really? Us?!" But it seems our love for the outdoors, emphasis on mental health, and maybe even that extra dose of Vitamin D are paying off.

Washington is filled with people who enjoy getting outdoors

Looking at our neighbors, Oregon came in a respectable 7th place, while Idaho landed at 22. So, while we're celebrating this top spot, let's give a shoutout to our Pacific Northwest pals for their overall healthy lifestyles too.

Making a change to be healthier takes some practice

Of course, this doesn't mean we're perfect. We all have those days where we hit snooze one too many times or spend a little too much time scrolling.

But it's encouraging to see that, as a state, we're prioritizing our well-being.

Make it a healthier 2025

And speaking of prioritizing, it's that time of year again – New Year's resolutions!

While we're already doing pretty well, maybe this is the year to push ourselves a little further. Maybe finally try that yoga class you've been eyeing, or commit to a daily walk in the park.

So, here's to a healthy and happy New Year, Washington! Let's keep doing what we're doing and continue to be a shining example of a state that values well-being.

I actually did a little Yoga myself yesterday and hoping to make it a daily practice! And I walked for an hour! So at least this week so far I'm proud of myself.

Here's a look at the rankings

1. Washington: Unhealthy habit score of 2.09

2. Utah: Unhealthy habit score of 2.71

3. Idaho Unhealthy habit score of 3.11

Further findings:

Hawaii: has the lowest percentage of people using social media

Missouri tops the rankings for the state with the unhealthiest habits gaining a scored of 7.68.

Iowa has the highest proportion of people aged 15 plus who are active on social media at 81.1%

