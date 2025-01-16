You may have heard me say recently on the radio that Washington State was named one of the healthiest states In America.

We have plenty of wonderful areas to ride, hike, and bike.

Washington has many outdoor enthusiasts and many like to ride Mountain bikes, Road bikes and now E-Bikes.

Have you noticed over the past several years how many people have taken up E-bike riding?! But the price tag on those things...Whooo! They are pretty darn spendy.

The good news is that Washington legislators recently put $5 million toward a program to give rebates to Washington residents who purchase an E-bike.

This rebate program is part of the 2023-25 state transportation budget, with money from the Climate Commitment Act.

Here's how it works: Beginning in April — about 8,500 Washingtonians will get to apply for money toward buying an e-bike. If similar programs in other states are an example, don’t expect it to be easy.

According to The Seattle Times:

Interested people will register with the state over a two-week period, providing their name, address and age.

The rebates are only available to people 16 and older.

Applicants will also say whether their income qualifies them for a bigger rebate. The rebates then will be given to the applicants through a lottery. The date that registration will open has not been decided.

According to Peers, 60% of the money will go to people with lower incomes.

The rebates will occur at the register, through point-of-sale discounts at about 100 bike shops “with a physical store and repair service.” Those stores have not yet been chosen.

I have a Trek Mountain bike I purchased years ago from Greenies in Richland.

I'm pretty sure they carry E-Bikes now too. I might just check.

Do you think You'd like to try an E-bike? I've personally never been on one. And, let's call out the 'Elephant in the Room" Doesn't a bike with a motor kind of diminish the reason to bike at all? Particularly if you're doing it for exercise?

But, here's another way to think about it...

Anything that gets you outside in the fresh air, looking at the beautiful state in which we live has got to be a good thing. Not to mention this is something you can do by yourself or with a friend or group.

Explore new areas, breathe in some fresh air, and pedal a bit (Don't just let the motor take over) So you will get some exercise.

A friend of mine said she only uses the motor when she has a huge hill and it just gives her a bit of an extra edge to get up the hill. That sounds lovely, doesn't it?

Perhaps today is the day to find out just what it takes to purchase an E-bike and hopefully, you can get a good rebate on price.

Send me an App Chat and tell me about your experience with an E-bike. I'd love to hear what you think of them.

