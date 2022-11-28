See 5 Magical Lighted Tri-Cities Area X-mas Parades Kids Will Love
Here Are 5 Lighted Christmas Parades Near Tri-Cities Washington
Lighted Christmas parades are a beloved holiday tradition, offering festive fun and joy to the winter season, we've got five upcoming events in and near Tri-Cities Washington that you'll want to check out and the best part is that the parades are free.
Make Plans To Check Out These 5 Lighted Christmas Parades Near Tri-Cities WA
Filled with marching bands, elaborately decorated floats, and plenty of dazzling lights, these events truly bring out the best of the holiday spirit.
The colors and music add an extra touch of merriment to the occasion, making it a great way to get into the seasonal mood.
Of course, no parade would be complete without Santa Claus himself 😁
Here are five lighted Christmas parades worth checking out near and in Tri-Cities Washington:
1) Tri-Cities Christmas Lighted Boat parade will be Friday, December 2nd & Saturday, December 3rd, 2022
The parade starts each night at 6 pm under the Cable Bridge at Clover Island. The boats travel upriver on the Kennewick side along Columbia Park. At around 7:30 pm, we turn around at the far end of Howard Amon Park in Richland and travel back downriver on the same course. They arrive back at Clover Island and make an additional loop for everyone on the island before they head back into the Clover Island Marina at around 9 pm.
2) Selah's Annual Christmas Lighted Parade
December 2nd at 6 PM - The parade starts at Wernex Loop, down 1st street to the Selah Civic Center
3) Sunnyside Lighted Farm Implement Parade
December 3rd at 6:30 PM. The parade starts at 525 E. Edison Avenue in Sunnyside
4) Yakima Lighted Holiday Parade
December 4th at 6 PM - The parade starts on Yakima Avenue and ends at the intersection of Yakima Avenue and 3rd Street.
5) Old Town Lighted Christmas Parade Union Gap Washington
December 11th at 6 PM - The parade steps off Yakima Avenue and 4002 Main Street and rolls through Main Street and past Valley Mall in Union Gap.
Let’s face it - nothing quite captures that Christmas feeling like being surrounded by thousands of twinkling lights - so if you're looking for a cheerful way to close out your year, why not consider heading out to a lighted Christmas parade?