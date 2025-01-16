If you've been lucky enough to enjoy a little less traffic in the Seattle area, that is coming to an end.

I lived in the Seatle area for almost three years and I recall the 6 miles I'd drive to downtown would sometimes take me 90 minutes due to the traffic congestion. I hated it.

When Covid hit, many businesses allowed their employees to work from home.

Employees working remotely allowed a nice break from huge traffic delays and frustrations for many. But, it also took a toll on the economy.

Fewer people dining out or buying morning coffee on the way to work

Many businesses suffered greatly from the loss of business

Most employees however found working from home much more favorable and could work more efficiently by avoiding heavy traffic on their morning commute.

Expect longer travel time and traffic in Western Washington

Traffic congestion was at an all-time high after Amazon mandated all employees return to the office at least 3 days per week.

Seattle's economy will thrive again in the downtown area.

Ten days in, and Seattle's South Lake Union district is waking up from its pandemic slumber.

Amazon's recent mandate for full-time in-office work is injecting new life into the area, with coffee shops brimming, restaurants bustling, and food trucks forming lines – a welcome sight after years of remote work sluggishness according to Axios Seattle.

While commute times have spiked and some employees grumble about the return, the impact on downtown is undeniable.

"Small businesses, hit hard by the pandemic, see this as a lifeline," says City Council President Sara Nelson.

Of course, it's not all smooth sailing. "I'm an introvert and get more done at home," shares one Amazon employee, highlighting the trade-offs of this new normal.

But as the city navigates this transition, one thing's clear: the return to in-person work is shaping Seattle's future, one coffee break and commuter jam at a time.

