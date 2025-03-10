Seattle’s waterfront transformation is nearing the finish line, According to Sources at Axios. with new protected bike lanes opening this weekend and the final touches set to debut in the coming months.

Seattle's Waterfront Project has been 15 years in the making

This ambitious project, over 15 years in the making, has reshaped the city’s connection to Elliott Bay, marking a new era for one of Seattle’s most iconic areas.

The demolition of the Alaskan Way Viaduct in 2019 was a turning point, removing the barrier that once separated the waterfront from Pike Place Market and downtown.

So far, the revamp has delivered impressive upgrades: the Overlook Walk, a striking pedestrian bridge linking Pike Place Market to the waterfront; a new wing at the Seattle Aquarium; improved connections to Belltown; and enhanced pedestrian spaces in Pioneer Square.

These changes have already begun to redefine how residents and visitors experience the city’s shoreline.

But the work isn’t quite done. City officials are eyeing a grand opening celebration later this summer, pending the completion of a few final features.

One standout is Pier 58, where a whimsical new playground with an 18-foot-tall jellyfish climbing structure awaits.

However, safety railings and other finishing touches must be installed before the pier can welcome the public, likely by late spring or early summer, according to Angela Brady, director of Seattle’s Office of the Waterfront and Civic Projects.

As the project wraps up, Seattle’s waterfront is poised to become a vibrant, accessible hub for all to enjoy—a testament to the city’s vision and perseverance.