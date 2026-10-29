Freddy Krueger Meets Wolverine? TSA Makes a Strange Seattle Airport Find

I'm sure TSA agents in Seattle see a lot of unusual items in their workday, but when this news story "popped" up, I had to write about it.

You Won't Believe What TSA Found in This Seattle Airport Bag

I'm a huge fan of comic books, and when I saw these "Wolverine meets Freddy Krueger" claws, I had to find out what all the hype was about.

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Seattle TSA Officers Discover Bizarre Bladed Item at Checkpoint

Two TSA officers at Sea-Tac Airport discovered "Wolverine" claws during an inspection of a carry-on bag.

Officers Douglas Linn and Dennis Oishi teamed up to identify, confirm and stop a dangerous item in a carry-on bag. The item resembled a mix between Wolverine-style claws and Freddy Krueger blades, a sharp reminder that some accessories are better suited for movie screens than airplane cabins.

credit: TSA/SEA credit: TSA/SEA

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When the claws went through the X-ray, they were quickly spotted:

“I saw three blades and distinct claw-like features,” said Linn. “I was amazed, and even more so when it came out of the bag. I have never seen anything like this during my two years at TSA.”

TSA SEA PHOTO TSA SEA PHOTO

The passenger didn't realize he'd packed his Wolverine claws and gladly turned them in to the TSA so they could board their flight without any issues.

Great catch by the TSA agents, but being a superhero fan, I wouldn't be surprised if the claws aren't being put to the test in the back room for some fun now.

It's a reminder to always check your bags before you get them inspected by the TSA

You can read more about claws and their adventure here