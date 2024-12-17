A recent study reveals that residents of Seattle, Tacoma, and Spokane and even the Tri-Cities are facing the highest risk of respiratory issues in Washington state, and as someone who’s lived in the Tri-Cities, for a very long time I was surprised when I faced a mold issue myself.

Can we get mold in the dry Tri-Cities climate?

The answer is YES!

During winter, I kept a humidifier running to keep the air moist and comfortable and to help with my vocal cords. (As a vocalist this is important) I however did not realize that the cold outside and the warm humidified air inside were creating a hidden problem.

Over time, mold began growing in my closet without me noticing. It wasn't until the musty smell became overwhelming that I realized what had been happening.

Humidifying your home in winter is generally a good idea, but it's important to have proper airflow to avoid creating a damp environment in areas that don’t get regular ventilation.

In my case, the closet had no windows or airflow, so the moisture settled there, hidden from view.

The result was a breeding ground for mold that I couldn’t see but could definitely smell. I had to kill the mold with Clorox and then paint a barrier to prevent the mold from re-growth. Not to mention wash and dry clean everything in my closet. Some things I had to throw away.

For those in areas like Seattle, Tacoma, and Spokane, which face elevated risks for respiratory issues, it’s vital to ensure good air circulation when you’re using a humidifier.

Run a fan or open a window, even for a few minutes, to allow air to circulate. It could help prevent mold and ensure you’re breathing cleaner, healthier air during the colder months. Stay safe, stay informed, and make your living space as comfortable and healthy as possible!

Hidden mold is silently threatening homes across America - even in cities you'd least suspect.

While many dismiss it as a mere nuisance, mold exposure can have devastating health consequences, from chronic skin conditions to dangerous respiratory infections and potentially life-threatening lung inflammation.

To dig deeper into this issue, Deye combined environmental and climate data from multiple research sources with a survey asking 3,000 homeowners if they've experienced mold in their homes in the past year. The result? A list of the 150 moldiest cities in America - places where residents are most likely to deal with mold-related health concerns. The top 10 moldiest cities

