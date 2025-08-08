Heads Up, Drivers: SR 509 in SeaTac Is Open and Free (For Now)

Nothing like driving on new pavement until you have to pay for it. There's a new expressway in Washington State, and it's free (for now).

New Toll Road in South King County Opens—But It’s Free This Summer

The Washington State Department of Transportation announced the grand opening of the State Route 509 Expressway in SeaTac.

Good news, it's free for the summer, but starting in the fall, you'll have to pay a toll to use the highway.

The SR 509 Completion Project builds 3 miles of new tolled highway between Interstate 5 and South 188th Street near the south end of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Though only the first mile of the road, between I-5 and 24th Avenue South, is open now, the rest of the project is on track to be completed in 2028.

Here are the details as described in the WA DOT Blog:

Tolls will be charged on both directions of the new road, near the I-5 on- and off-ramps. The tolls will vary by time of day and range between $1.20 and $2.40 for drivers of two-axle vehicles, like a sedan or SUV, with a Good To Go! pass. Drivers of vehicles such as semi-trucks, vehicles towing a trailer, and large buses will pay more based on the vehicle’s number of axles.

It'll be cool to drive and ride on the new highway. You've got to love the new roads, but this is one you'll have to pay for down the road, so enjoy the free ride while you can.

