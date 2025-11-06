FAA Flight Reductions Could Impact Travel in Washington State

It's not your imagination if you start seeing your flights canceled, rerouted, or delayed here in the PNW if you are planning a trip over the next few weeks.

Seattle–Tacoma Airport Among Those Facing FAA Flight Reductions

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced plans to cut flights by up to 10% across 40 of the nation’s busiest airports, which will include some of Washington State's airports.

According to AP News, the FAA will begin phasing in the reductions this week, starting around 4% before reaching 10% over the coming days.

Washington Travelers Warned as FAA Reduces Flights Nationwide

Seattle–Tacoma International Airport is among those listed, meaning travelers in Washington State could soon feel the impact.

Over 40 airports are on the nationwide list of airports that might see a disruption.

For us in the PNW, the most immediate effects will likely be seen at Sea-Tac.

Fewer available flights could lead to longer wait times, crowded gates, and increased demand for remaining routes, so be prepared if you are grabbing a flight out in the next few weeks.

Those flying from smaller airports, including Pasco, Spokane, and Bellingham, may also experience ripple effects if connecting through Seattle, but at this time, we don't have any information about any delays yet in Pasco, Washington.

The FAA has not confirmed which specific routes will be reduced, leaving airlines to decide how to meet the required cuts.

If you are flying out of Sea-Tac over the next few weeks, you are encouraged to monitor airline notifications closely, check flight statuses frequently, and plan for possible schedule changes.

