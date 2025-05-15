Seahawks Shake Things Up: What Their New Season Ticket Rules Mean for Fans

If you are a ticket season holder with the Seattle Seahawks, a new ticket policy could jeopardize those tickets.

The team is crushing down on ticket resellers, and if you are one of those ticket holders who prefer to sell your tickets instead of attending the game, you could lose your future season tickets.

The Green Bay Packers started last year by weeding out those ticket holders who sold 100% of their season tickets to other fans.

If you are constantly reselling your tickets, the team is looking to limit those renewals.

I'm sure for those fans on the season ticket waiting list, that's welcome news because there are plenty of fans who would love to enjoy the games in person.

In an article from the Seattle Times, here is the team's official quote:

“While occasional resale is permitted, renewal eligibility may be impacted if it is determined that your tickets were primarily used for resale purposes. After each season, accounts that resell a majority of their season tickets will be contacted and allowed to respond before any renewal eligibility decisions are made.”

I even saw this posting on Facebook where the Seahawks have stated that selling above six games (including pre-season) might get the Seahawks' eyeballs on you.

So what do you think of this new season ticket resale from the Seattle Seahawks? is it good or bad news for fans? Feel free to comment your thoughts in the comments below or app chat us your thoughts.

