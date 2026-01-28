Who Else Remembers the Seahawks’ Iconic Z-Hawk Datsun 280Z?

As we get ready for the big game on February 8th, I'm loving seeing the Seahawks' pride come out.

There have always been cool merchandise through the years, but what about a sweet Z-hawk ride?

I was a little kid when I first saw these cars, and man, did I ever want one. It would've been cool as a Matchbox car as well.

My buddy had a 280-Z, but he didn't have the Z-Hawk; if he did, I would've lost my mind.

Let's roll down and reminisce about this sweet ride, and if you had one, let me know in the comments below.

Who Remembers Seeing the Seahawks’ Z-Hawks Around Washington?

If you missed these cars, in the late 1970s, shortly after the Seahawks were founded (1976), the team partnered with Datsun (Nissan) for a regional promotion.

Datsun customized several 280Z sports cars in Seahawks colors and branding.

I managed to find a video spotlighting the "Z-Hawk," and the cars are even for sale

Talk about a time warp back to the 1970's and the birth of a legendary franchise.

I'd totally own one of these cars today, and I bet if you searched long and hard enough, you can find one for your own.

Talk about a cool walk down memory lane.