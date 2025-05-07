Did a Tiny Town in Washington State Inspire the Truman Show?

Who remembers the movie The Truman Show starring Jim Carrey? It was about a baby from birth that was watched by TV viewers grow up and become Truman Burbank. Truman is unaware that he's on television.



Was A Little Town in Washington the Real-Life Inspiration Behind The Truman Show?

In the movie, Truman lives on Seahaven Island, a total creation inside a sound stage, but he's unaware of the truth. The small coastal town is beautiful and reminiscent of a small town on the Washington State coast.

Some have speculated that Seabrook, Washington, might be the inspiration for The Truman Show, much like Forks, Washington, is a part of the Twilight lore.

I had to do a little digging because movie locations fascinate me, especially those locations here in the PNW.

Seabrook fits the profile, it's on the coast and has a small population of 300, and it does have breathtaking views, so it's a good possibility.

From Small-Town Life to Screen Magic: Was The Truman Show Born in Washington?

The only problem is time-wise. Seabrook is a development founded in 2004, while The Truman Show is from 1998. Seabrook sure looks like Truman's hometown, but it turns out the majority of the movie was filmed at Seaside, Florida.

Seabrook is still a cool little town you can visit, and I've included a tour of the town below.

So, as much as it would be cool to have Jim Carrey vibes, it looks like Seabrook is off the hook as the inspiration for The Truman Show.

