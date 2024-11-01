Understanding Screen Time: A Call to Reconnect with Real Life

Recent research reveals that half of U.S. teens spend an average of four hours a day glued to their screens. While this statistic raises eyebrows, it’s worth noting that many adults often surpass that number when we account for work, social media, emails, and evening TV shows. In fact, I sometimes suspect that the actual screen time for teens might be even higher.

Screen time affects the nervous system

As adults, we typically spend a significant portion of our workdays on computers. When we add in our interactions on social media and our favorite music apps, it’s easy to see how screen time accumulates. After a long day, many of us unwind in front of the TV, further increasing our exposure to screens.

This leads me to ponder the effects of all this screen time on our nervous systems. I often experience what I like to call “brain fry” from too much technology, which makes me crave time in nature for some much-needed relief. I prioritize outdoor activities like hiking, walking, and riding my horses, as they help counteract the stress and complexities of daily life.

If I don’t recharge my energy with joyful, outdoor experiences, my outlook can shift to a more negative and cynical place. I suspect this is true for our teens as well.

Teens interact online instead of in person

The preference among many teens to rush home after school to play video games with friends online—rather than engaging in face-to-face play—suggests a decline in social skills. Many parents I've spoken with believe that the isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic may have exacerbated this trend.

Given this backdrop, it’s no surprise that many teens are struggling with feelings of anxiety and depression.

I recently listened to an enlightening podcast featuring Dr. Becky and Jonathan Haidt in conversation with Stephanie Ruhle about "The Anxious Generation." If you're interested in diving deeper into this topic, you can find it on Apple Podcasts:

I’d love to hear your thoughts on this! Feel free to reach out to me through the app chat.

Let’s inspire one another to seek balance in our lives and nurture our connections to the world around us!

