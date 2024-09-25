What Happened to These Famous Yellow Trucks in Washington State?

As a kid growing up in Washington State, I recall these bright yellow trucks dropping off food to my neighbors.



Schwan's Iconic Yellow Trucks Are No More - Take A Walk Down Memory Lane In WA

At my first radio job back in 1988 at KCLK in Clarkston Washington, our morning guy quit to go work at Schwan's which was famous at the time for frozen food delivery long before you had Grub Hub and Uber Eats.

I even knew a delivery driver for Schwan's when I moved to the Tri-Cities back in 2007.

So what happened to the famous yellow trucks full of food that once zipped around Washington State?

It looks like the company once known as Schwan's rebranded as Yelloh a few years back but sadly has fallen on hard times. Our sister station KFLD reported on the Tri-Cities closure last year but it now looks like this iconic brand is closing down for good.

In a recent press release, Yelloh is sadly calling it a day and that means a farewell to those famous yellow trucks we know so well.

"It’s with heavy hearts that we made the difficult decision to cease operations of Yelloh,” said CEO Bernardo Santana. “We are thankful to our many loyal customers and hard-working employees for everything they have done to support us. I am deeply grateful for our employees’ tireless and bold efforts, and our customers’ dedication. It has been our utmost pleasure and honor to serve our customers their favorite meals and frozen treats.”

Schwan's was founded in 1952 and was at the forefront of frozen food delivery but as the press release says multiple insurmountable business challenges for the decision, including economic and market forces, as well as changing consumer lifestyles.

So farewell to the famous yellow trucks that once graced the PNW, you'll be missed.

You can read more about the closure of Yelloh here.

