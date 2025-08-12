Washington State Gets Tough on School Bus Safety With New Law

The new school year is around the corner, and a new law will take effect in Washington State for school bus riders in 2025.

Stronger Protections for School Bus Drivers Under New Washington State Law

As of July 1, 2025, a new safety measure is in effect across Washington State: The Richard L. Lenhart Act.

This law honors Richard Lenhart, a Pasco School District bus driver whose life was tragically cut short while protecting students as his bus was boarded by an unwanted assailant.

Hopefully, this new law will help curb interference with school buses and drivers who are tasked with protecting our children, who are traveling from one place to another.

Richard L. Lenhart Act: Washington State’s New School Bus Safety Law

The Washington State Legislature passed the law to address growing concerns over incidents involving unauthorized boarding and disruptions on school buses.

Now, anyone who illegally boards a school bus, interferes with its operation, or threatens passengers or drivers can face serious consequences.

Here's what the new law says:

Under the Richard L. Lenhart Act, it is now a gross misdemeanor to:

Illegally board a school bus

Interfere with its operation

Threaten or disrupt passengers or the driver

Penalties for violating this law can include up to one year in jail and/or a fine of up to $5,000.

Those of us in the Tri-Cities remember the sacrifice that Richard made to protect his kids on his bus from a man illegally boarding his bus in 2021. Lenhart gave his life protecting his student passengers.

The Richard L. Lenhart Act sends a clear message: the safety of our students and bus drivers is non-negotiable.

