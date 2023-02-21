Washington Scam Alert! Don’t Be Fooled, It’s Too Good to Be True…

If it seems too good to be true, more than likely, it's a scam.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is warning of a new scam where potential victims receive a cashier's check and paperwork for "COVID-19 assistance Benefit Payment Relief Funds."

One person reported that he received a cashier's check for $85,000 from USAA.

The paperwork asks the recipient to provide their first and last name, address, date of birth, phone number, and social security number to verify their information. The paperwork says the money is free and not a loan. The recipient is instructed to write their name on the check and call a customer service representative. There's also an email address to contact.

NOTE: THIS IS A SCAM.

Don’t fall prey to these scams. Remember, if something is too good to be true, like getting $85,000 for free, it is probably too good and, more than likely, a scam. Nothing needs to happen immediately, check the story out, do some research, and contact your bank or law enforcement. Don’t LOSE your money.

1. No one is going to send you a check for $85,000 for Covid relief or anything else.

2. Never, ever, send your personal information to anyone in question.

3. Report phishing emails to the Federal Trade Commission.

