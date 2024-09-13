SCAM ALERT! Missing Jury Duty-Don’t Fall for It

Who would have thought, that we would spend so much of our lives now trying to protect our identity and our finances?

These are things we just never worried about in past decades. It seems the scammers are so diligent now and very clever. It saddens me that any human would spend time, energy, and effort and work so hard to know how to inflict hardship on others.

Get our free mobile app

How do they live with themselves? Life has to be pretty horrible for them to do such harsh things to innocent people. It sure plays havoc on my "Polly Anna" philosophy that most people are good.

Don't open email attachments unless it's from someone you know

Seriously it's sad. I got scammed this year. Someone called me from my personal banking number in my contacts that I use to call my credit union. They can "spoof phone numbers now. Be sure to go into your branch if someone calls you asking to verify charges to your account.

This newest scam tries to alert you of missed Jury Duty and asks you to pay.

The scam usually starts with a phone call or an email from someone claiming to be from the police department or a court official. (They’re not.) They say you missed jury duty, even though you never got a jury duty notice.

Keep in mind Courts will never ask for immediate payment and scammers will try and get you to pay with gift cards or a wire transfer or even cryptocurrency.( It's nearly impossible to get that money back if they're caught, you're still out the dough.)

Don't give personal information over the phone

If you get a call or email like this, hang up or don’t respond. Don’t pay or give them any personal information. If you think a call or email could be real, call the court directly at a number you know is correct.

STOP Sharing THESE Facebook POsts. They’re all SCAMS! Gallery Credit: Courtesy: Facebook