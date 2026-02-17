Who's ready for a great night of music in the PNW? Santana and The Doobie Brothers are coming to Washington State.

Classic Rock Legends Santana & Doobie Brothers Coming Aug. 6

All the big hits that you love on one night of music - sign me up.

From Evil Ways to What A Fool Believes, you'll hear all of the biggest hits under the stars at the White River Amphitheater on August 6th, and here are all the details you need to know about the show.

Your Chance to See Santana and The Doobie Brothers Live at White River Amphitheatre

Fans can expect an evening packed with timeless hits. Santana’s signature guitar sound has fueled classics like “Smooth,” “Black Magic Woman,” and “Oye Como Va,” while The Doobie Brothers have defined decades of radio with songs like “Listen to the Music,” “China Grove,” and “Long Train Runnin’.”

Tickets officially go on sale Friday, February 20, at 10 a.m., but you won’t have to wait if luck is on your side.

Follow this link for ticket sales or win them below.

The Key is hooking up listeners with opportunities to win seats to what promises to be one of the biggest classic-rock shows of the summer.

