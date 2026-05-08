Suspect Asked “Same Dog?” After Olympia K9 Took Him Down Again

Talk about a good boy. A K9 officer in Olympia, Washington, took down a suspect, and the suspect responded, "Same Dog"?

Repeat Offender Meets Familiar Face: K9 Igo Makes Another Arrest in Olympia

In a posting from the Olympia Police Department, K9 Igo and his handler contacted a known wanted suspect on the morning of May 7th.

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Downtown Olympia Chase Ends With Repeat Arrest by Veteran Police K9

The suspect was wanted on several felony warrants and hopped on a bicycle in an attempt to evade capture.

The chase continued through downtown Olympia with a foot chase that ended as expected when a K9 officer was involved.

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The suspect was told several times to halt, but kept running, so the police released K9 Igo to take him safely into custody.

The story is so good, I need to post the incident word-for-word: Unfortunately for him, this wasn’t his first encounter with Igo. This is now the SECOND time K9 Igo has apprehended the same suspect. The first time was back in 2025 after a vehicle pursuit and foot chase, where the suspect was ultimately found hiding under a deck.

While being treated after the arrest, the suspect looked up and asked, “Same dog?”

Yes. Yes, it was.

Great job, Igo! This should be a lesson for criminals that K9 Igo is on the case, and we'll take you down.