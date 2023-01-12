Sad: Pasco Shelter Dog Refuses Treat, Goes Tik Tok Viral Instead

This story starts off sad but hopefully has a happy ending if enough people see it.



A shelter dog in Pasco Washington has gone viral on Tik Tok after not accepting a treat.

Pink who resides at the Tri-City Animal Shelter in Pasco Washington appears to be so depressed that she refuses to get up for a treat after being passed up for adoption for the last 42 days.

MSN.com is spotlighting the Tik Tok video that hopefully gets Pink adopted in a record time.

The article says that Julie Saraceno posted up her Tik Tok viral showing her trying to cheer up Pink who seemed down that she hadn't been adopted, Julie tried to get Pink a treat and Pink decided that she just wasn't interested.

Saraceno, a dog walker at the shelter, wanted to brighten Pink's day and it seemed like the effort failed.

As the Tik Tok video has gone viral, I'm hoping the power of social media kicks in and Pink is hopefully flooded with adoption requests.

If you are in the Tri-Cities area, I know someone will want a great dog like Pink - She's already a celebrity - If you are interested in Pink, you can reach out to the Tri-Cities animal shelter here.

You can read the complete MSN.com article here and good luck Pink - you deserve the best new home so let's get this done Tri-Cities.

