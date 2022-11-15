Stay in a Rustic, Restored 1909 Train a Few Hours From Tri-Cities

If you're looking for an out-of-this-world experience with history, this is it!

The 1909 train car has been restored and sits under a depot roof.

Saw this on Restoration Road in early 2022 and immediately knew we had to stay there. We love to travel and one of us spent a career working in the railroad industry. So, here we are!!! It’s absolutely magnificent!!! - Traci

It's a perfect getaway for couples to enjoy some time away from the daily grind. Located in Deary, Idaho, this Airbnb is about 175 miles from Tri-Cities. Deary sits at the base of Potato Hill, which is also referred to as "Spud Hill."

The railroad car Airbnb sits on 145 acres and features a king-size bed, a comfortable living room, a kitchenette, and a dining area.

Deary is a community near Moscow, which is home to the University of Idaho. There's a lot of history in the town to explore.

According to Dearyidaho.com:

Deary, Idaho is the product of the Potlatch Lumber Company, just like Elk River, Bovill, and Potlatch. But unlike other company towns along the Washington, Idaho, and Montana Railway Company, Deary was carved out of the timber by homesteaders and farmers. The town lies at the head of the Big Bear and Texas Ridges at the edge of the great white pine forest. It was to these areas that homesteaders came in the 1880's and '90's. They were mostly Scandinavians who had tried the upper Midwest first. To these people, a good farm had timber on it, and by the late nineteenth century in the Midwest, land parcels were small and forests were dwindling.

This Airbnb is awesome for a romantic night away or several nights. Book your stay here.

