Devastating Fire Destroys Building at Roylance Farms in Warden

A devastating fire has destroyed a commercial building at Roylance Farms in Warden.

The fire was called in before 4 am on Wednesday. The building housed maintenance and equipment. No one was injured in the fire. Crews from Grant County Fire District 4 and 5, Adams County Fire District 5, and several others responded to the scene.

According to Grant County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman, motorists traveling on State Route 17 at State Route 170 should be watching for emergency vehicles. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

