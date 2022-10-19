Patti Banner Patti Banner loading...

NO, everyone is NOT familiar with the rules of roundabouts. YOU need to read this.

Canva Canva loading...

Get our free mobile app

Are there roundabout rules?

I've almost been in several accidents because people aren't paying attention. Daily, I am amazed at what I see on the roads. But back to roundabouts. Yes, there are rules.

I did some checking with the Washington Department of Transportation. (WSDOT)

First, what is a roundabout?

A modern roundabout is a circular intersection where drivers travel counterclockwise around a center island. There are not traffic signals or stop signs in a modern roundabout. Drivers entering the roundabout yield to traffic already in the roundabout, then enter the circulating roadway and exit at their desired street, so they function differently from older circular intersection types. Studies by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) have found that roundabouts can increase traffic capacity by 30 to 50 percent compared to traditional intersections.

The basics of maneuvering a modern roundabout:

* Yield to drivers in already in the roundabout (on the circulating roadway) * Stay in your lane; do not change lanes * Do not stop in the roundabout * Avoid driving next to oversized vehicles

Canva Canva loading...

I highlighted one rule in particular, because I am guilty. I have changed lanes mid-roundabout. It's too easy to do, and dangerous. If you miss your exit, go around one more time. Be patient. You'll get there, eventually.

Watch how to legally master a roundabout in Washington.

Which Tri-Cities roundabout do you encounter or avoid the most? Why?

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State