One of the most famous diners in Washington State has closed and might be looking for new owners in the future.

Locals Are Bummed As Famous TV Diner Closes in Washington State

If you are a huge fan of the TV show "Northern Exposure", the Roslyn Diner was featured in the beloved '90s series. Roslyn Diner is in Roslyn, Washington, which was the backdrop for the fictional Cicely, Alaska, that starred Rob Morrow for 6 seasons.

credit: google street view credit: google street view loading...

Get our free mobile app

A posting on the Facebook pages of Northern Exposure fans says the diner has closed down, and speculation has begun on when new owners might take over the beloved TV icon.

End of an Era: Fans Mourn the Closure of Iconic Roslyn Cafe

The good news is that the Brick, itself a famous tavern, is still open in Roslyn.

credit: google street view credit: google street view loading...

I did a quick Google search, and the listing still says the cafe is operational, but it looks like its listing hasn't been updated. I also double-checked its social media account, and it's been a while since anyone has posted on its sites about any closure.

Northern Exposure fans are die-hards, and several postings point to the world-famous diner being closed.

As I was reading the comments, it might be worth noting that the famous mural spotlights a camel and not the moose wandering through town as seen on the opening credits of Northern Exposure.

If you are a super-fan, it might be worth buying, and of course, you'll be right in the middle of television history.

READ MORE: 5 Movies Filmed In Washington State You Might Have Forgotten About

The 7 Most Oddball Roadside Attractions in WA and Its Surrounding States Cheapism recently shared a list of the most "oddball" roadside attractions in every state. If you're road tripping through Idaho and its neighboring states, you may just see one of these! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart