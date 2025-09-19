Iconic Roslyn Café from Northern Exposure Up for Sale in Washington

If you want to own a piece of history in Washington State, now is your big chance, as a TV Iconic location is now up for sale.

World-Famous ‘Northern Exposure’ Roslyn Café Hits the Market

Fans of Northern Exposure might want to listen up, as the world-famous and perhaps most photographed mural and building is going for sale in Roslyn, Washington.

Get our free mobile app

The Roslyn Cafe's outside mural served as the backdrop to Cicily Alaska for the TV series Northern Exposure, so imagine owning a piece of history for yourself.

Located right in the heart of Roslyn’s historic downtown, the property was fully restored in 2003 and is even listed on the Historic Register.

Washington’s Roslyn Café, Made Famous by Northern Exposure, Goes on the Market

The sale includes not only the cafe business, which comes with maintained, state-of-the-art equipment, but also a 1,350-square-foot outdoor dining area.

google maps street view google maps street view loading...

In the real estate listing, it says that on the main floor, you’ll find the Roslyn Café itself, while upstairs features five office spaces available for lease, providing additional income potential.

Here’s the kicker: the current owners are open to selling the building only, for anyone who isn’t looking to run the cafe business itself. This might be a steal at $1.9 million

For more details, interested buyers can reach out to broker Loretta Sweigard at 509-674-8339.

I always loved the idea of the radio station that we featured in the series. If you want to own a piece of TV history, now is your chance.

You can look at the listing here.

READ NEXT: 2 Wonderful Movies Made In The Tri-Cities You Can Stream Now

5 Beloved Fan Favorite Movies That Were Filmed in Washington State If you live in or have visited Washington state, then you may be surprised to learn that many iconic movies have been filmed right here. Here are 5 of our favorites: Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals