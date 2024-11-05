Rogue Trailer in Road Gives Kennewick Police Headaches, How'd It Get There?

Kennewick Police are still trying to figure out how a large travel trailer ended up on the road but an even bigger headache for KPD occurred during the detour of traffic along Columbia Drive.



According to the KPD's posting on Facebook, the travel trailer on the road was one headache while a car and driver struck a KPD cruiser while rubbernecking to see the trailer

Get our free mobile app

Here are the details of the incident as posted by the Kennewick Police Department:

On 11/05/2024 at around 0410 hours officers were dispatched to a traffic hazard in the area of W Columbia Dr and N Jean St.

A large travel trailer somehow blocked almost the entirety of eastbound traffic on W Columbia Dr. KPD was unable to determine how the trailer moved from a nearby lot.

However, while conducting traffic control a motorist driving by took notice to the trailer.

Unfortunately, the motorist did not take notice to the bright emergency lights on a patrol vehicle blocking a lane of traffic. The motorist struck the rear of a KPD parked patrol vehicle… causing east and westbound lanes to be blocked. No one was injured luckily and the patrol vehicle received minimal damage.

The driver admitted to eating and drinking a beverage while driving. The driver was also distracted by the trailer and veered into the patrol vehicle.

credit: kennewick police department credit: kennewick police department loading...

So a few headaches for the Kennewick Police Department with not one but two incidents to deal with. KPD wrapped up their posting with a reminder for motorists to pay attention when driving through a detour.