One of the Coolest Hikes You Can Take Is in Rogue River Oregon

So my wife and I took a road trip a few years along the Oregon Coast and we explored some amazing places and found some incredible hikes.

Fun Tips If You Are Hiking The Rogue River Trail In Oregon

We took off from Tri-Cities Washington and spent 10 days exploring the coast of Oregon. My wife is an Oregonian and I'm a Washingtonian and even though I've been to Oregon, I haven't done the entire coastline. We started in Astoria and made our way south.

Our final stop was Cresent City California before we turned around and headed back through Bend Oregon and the Painted Hills.

One place we explored was the Rogue River trail near Grants Pass Oregon. It was pretty amazing and I thought I'd spotlight this neat hiking trail with some sweet pics and details about the trail.

According to the BLM.GOV website, here is what you can expect on your hike:

"The Rogue River Trail is a hiking trail only, closed to motorized vehicles, bicycles, and pack animals. Most of the trail is well-constructed and has moderate grades. The average hiker takes 4-5 days to walk the 40 miles."

Downed trees, landslides, and high water in creeks can create difficult passage during the rainy season, usually November through April so be aware of that on your trip.

Annual maintenance usually occurs from April through June, after winter storms are no longer a threat. The trail may be hiked from either end or the middle.

During the summer heat when temperatures may reach 100 F, many hike from west to east, keeping the afternoon sun at their backs. Moderate temperatures make spring and fall popular seasons to hike.

So if you need a road trip with some neat places to explore, you might want to check out the Rogue River Trail.