Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Rocket, the Fetch-Loving Pup Ready for Takeoff!
This little guy is a whopping 8 pounds and the cutest dude ever.
He's up for adoption from our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention this week in Pasco.
Meet Rocket: Two Years Young and Full of Love
His name is Rocket, and yes, he's a little superstar.
Rocket’s Got the Zoomies, the Cuteness, and the Fetch Game!
He's about two years young, great with kids, strangers, and crate-trained. He loves to play fetch, and yes, he brings it back.
He loves walks and also playing tug of war. He's lived with children as young as two.
Rocket needs a secure fence, as he has been known to want to explore his 'hood.
If you're looking for a "second" dog, Rocket could be a very good match, as he loves other dogs.
READ MORE: Meet Kylo, a 115 Pound Teddy Bear Up For Adoption From POPP
POPP is doing "foster to adopt". That’s where you and puppers make sure you’re a good fit for one another before signing on “the dotted line.”
It’s a win-win for everyone! Just ask a POPP adoption counselor about how this works.
If you are interested in adopting this or another POPP dog, please complete POPP's short adoption questionnaire found at: https://www.popptricities.org/adopt/adoption-questionnaire-canine/
POPP's puppy or dog adoption fee of $300 includes a lovable, non-judgmental canine companion who has been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, and microchipped before adoption.
Your adoption fee helps support POPP and POPP's spay/neuter efforts in the community to end the overpopulation of cats and dogs
Let's get this little Rocket a new home! He's a pretty amazing dog that'll be a great addition to your family.
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Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby