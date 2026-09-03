Wet Nose Wednesday: Meet Rocket, the Fetch-Loving Pup Ready for Takeoff!

This little guy is a whopping 8 pounds and the cutest dude ever.

He's up for adoption from our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention this week in Pasco.

Meet Rocket: Two Years Young and Full of Love

His name is Rocket, and yes, he's a little superstar.

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Rocket’s Got the Zoomies, the Cuteness, and the Fetch Game!

He's about two years young, great with kids, strangers, and crate-trained. He loves to play fetch, and yes, he brings it back.

He loves walks and also playing tug of war. He's lived with children as young as two.

Rocket needs a secure fence, as he has been known to want to explore his 'hood.

If you're looking for a "second" dog, Rocket could be a very good match, as he loves other dogs.

POPP POPP

READ MORE: Meet Kylo, a 115 Pound Teddy Bear Up For Adoption From POPP

POPP is doing "foster to adopt". That’s where you and puppers make sure you’re a good fit for one another before signing on “the dotted line.”

It’s a win-win for everyone! Just ask a POPP adoption counselor about how this works.

If you are interested in adopting this or another POPP dog, please complete POPP's short adoption questionnaire found at: https://www.popptricities.org/adopt/adoption-questionnaire-canine/

POPP POPP

POPP's puppy or dog adoption fee of $300 includes a lovable, non-judgmental canine companion who has been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, dewormed, and microchipped before adoption.

Your adoption fee helps support POPP and POPP's spay/neuter efforts in the community to end the overpopulation of cats and dogs

Let's get this little Rocket a new home! He's a pretty amazing dog that'll be a great addition to your family.