Rock the Locks announces Tesla as another big headliner at this year’s Umatilla festival

Rock the Locks announces Tesla as another big headliner at this year’s Umatilla festival

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Rock The Locks is starting to get a stacked lineup for this year's Umatilla festival.

Get Ready to Rock: Tesla Added to Rock the Locks Lineup

You can now add 90's rockers Tesla to the headlining acts after announcing Godsmack and Daughtry.

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Tesla Bringing Timeless Hits Like “Signs” to Rock the Locks

Tesla is perhaps best known for their remake of "Signs" from the Five-Man Electrical Band, and their own smash hit "Love Song" looks to be another great addition to the Rocks The Locks lineup.

READ MORE: Daughtry Announced As Rock The Locks Umatilla Headliner

Tickets go on sale at the end of March through the Rock The Locks website here.

Rock the Locks will take place at Big River Golf Course in Umatilla, Oregon, September 25th–27th. You'll enjoy 3 days of live rock, camping, vendors, and food.

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As the rest of the lineup comes together, it looks like Rock The Locks will have another great year of music, artists, and fun.

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Most Iconic Artists/Bands to Play The Gorge Ampitheatre

So many artists have had the privilege to play the Gorge Amphitheater in George, WA. From solo artists to bands and many festivals, including the Sasquatch Festival which takes place every year during the Memorial Day weekend. Has your favorite musician played the Gorge yet?

Gallery Credit: Patti Banner

Categories: Events, Tri-Cities News