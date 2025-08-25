Authorities Close Multiple WA State Trails in Hunt for Travis Decker
Travis Decker still hasn't been found. Decker is suspected of killing his three young daughters in the Wenatchee area on June 2nd, 2025, and he himself is still unaccounted for as law enforcement continues to search for him after all these months.
The FBI has closed several trails near the Rock Island Campground and area for three days to allow for the ongoing investigation. The girl's bodies were found at the Rock Island campgrounds, but Decker is still missing.
The closures include seven roads and several trails in the area where the children were found.
According to the US Forest Service, here are the closed roads and trails that'll remain closed until Wednesday, August 27th, 2025:
The closure area boundary begins at the junction of Forest System Road (FSR) 7600000 and 7600315 Ida Creek Campground. The closure will follow the 7600000 all the way to the end of the road. The closure will proceed along the 7609000. The closure area will go south along the boundary of 7600000 all the way to where Jack Pine trail intersects the 7600000 and then in a straight line back to 7609000. The closure includes all of Rock Island Camp Ground and FSR 7600110, 7600000 and 7609000
FSR 7600000, will remain open to public up to the Ida Creek Campground during the closure period.
The following campgrounds, roads, and trails are included in this closure order:
Roads Closed
• FSR 7600600
• FSR 7600550
• FSR 7600415
FSR 7600415A
•FSR 7609000
•FSR 7609110
•FSR 7600110
•FSR 7600615
•FSR 7600616
•FSR 7600915
•FSR 7600000
•FSR 7609400
•FSR7600810
Trail Heads Closed
•Jack Pine Trail 1558
•Icicle Gorge Trail 1596
•Icicle Gorge Upper Loop 1596.1
•Icicle Gorge Upper Loop Tie 1596.2
Camp Grounds Closed
•Rock Island Campground.
•Blackpine Horse Camp Ground
•Chatter Creek Camp Ground
Hopefully, they'll be able to locate or retrieve the body of Travis Decker (if he's in the area), and the family will be able to get closure on this horrific tragedy.
You can read the official posting here.
