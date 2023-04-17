Road 68 Pasco Food Plaza Provides Tasty Options for Patrons

The Tri-Cities area is growing! Have you been down Road 68 recently?

A trio of restaurants is NOW open in Pasco for families to enjoy. Times have been tough since the pandemic. A number of businesses were victims of the pandemic. So, it's great to see new businesses popping up. And, recently, the third restaurant of a strip plaza opened, completing the look on Road 68.

What are the 3 new restaurants?

The variety is awesome. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Jersey Mikes, and MOD Pizza are all residents in the new strip mall. This Chipotle location features a drive-through called "Chipotlane." Customers are encouraged to order online and by using the app, for efficiency. I'm a HUGE fan!

Recently, Jersey Mike's donated 100% of proceeds to charity. Over $21 million was raised for over 200 charities nationwide. And, MOD Pizza was the last to open in the Pasco strip mall at 5326 Road 68. Create your own custom pizzas and salads at MOD Pizza. There are a number of outdoor tables, so when summer arrives, there will be lots of room for outdoor diners.

Families will love the variety at the Pasco Restaurant Strip Mall!

Especially for parents...this Pasco restaurant strip mall is a paradise. Surely, there's a delicious meal for every type. From burritos and salads, to sub sandwiches, and delicious pizzas, everyone can be taken care of. Carryout or dine in, the only question is, "Which restaurant do we sit in?"

