Reliable Rivers Cottage in WA Provides Year-Round FUN

If you're looking for a fun, family or solo getaway, you'll want to check this out.

The Rivers Cottage Airbnb is located in Packwood near White Pass Ski Area. Hosted by Shiloh, the property features two bedrooms, a state of the art hot tub, BBQ, as well as an outdoor fireplace.

There are miles of trails to be explored and beautiful Mt. Rainier is not far. The cottage is fully equipped to host up to 4 people, with two bedrooms featuring king and queen-size beds.

Everyone will enjoy this cottage nestled in the forest. There's an art studio to create unique works in. Miles of trails are waiting to be explored, Mt. Rainier is not far, and the River Access Trail is right across the street.

The reviews are unbelievable!

What a gem! A family of four with a 3yo and 9 yo, love the place so much! Only steps away to the River, 30 minute drive to white pass, love the hot tub, the stay is clean and cozy, TV has Netflix to watch, absolutely love the art room! We roasted some marshmallows at their fire place, fire woods are provided, just need to bring your fire starters and love all of the little touches they provided from tea, coffee, creamer, olive oil, condiments to pasta & grains.. so convenient! Oh absolutely love they provided diffuser and the oil! We will be booking this place again in a heartbeat! Thank you again for letting us stay at your beautiful and cozy place! ~ Wina

