Energetic and Loving: River Is Looking for Her Perfect Tri-Cities Family

It's another Wet Nose Wednesday, and our friends at Pet Overpopulation Prevention in Pasco dropped by with the sweetest girl.

River the Adventure Pup Is Ready to Find Her Perfect Home

River is an energetic, friendly, short-haired shepherd mix. She loves to play and especially loves toys. Whether it's tug-of-war or playing in a sprinkler, she wants to do it all.

Looking for a Hiking Buddy? Meet River, an Energetic Shepherd Mix

River lives with a cat at her foster home, but sometimes needs to be reminded to play gently.

While she loves doggie play-dates on neutral ground and going to the dog park, River has a hard time sharing things at home and needs to be the only dog.

She is afraid of loud noises like the vacuum and fireworks. But River is adventurous!

She loves long car rides and going out, making her a great walking and hiking buddy.

While she loves a healthy snack like fruits and veggies, especially the bottom end of a head of lettuce, she does have a sensitive tummy to be aware of if you switch her dog food.

River is a dog who wants to live life beside you, from boogying on the dance floor to snuggling in bed at night.

We had such a great time with her, and she's such a great dog who needs a second chance.

Can you find it in your heart to adopt her?

You can even foster to adopt her.

If you are interested, please complete POPP's short adoption questionnaire found at: https://www.popptricities.org/adopt/adoption-questionnaire-canine/