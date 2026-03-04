Sweet Senior Dog Rip Seeks Loving Home in Pasco

Our friends from Pet Overpopulation Prevention stopped by today with another wonderful doggo up for adoption on this Wet Nose Wednesday.

Pasco’s Gentle Senior Pup Rip Looking for Forever Home

Rip is a very sweet, senior dog who came from a loving home with an older gentleman who has sadly passed away.

Rip would absolutely thrive in a home with an elderly couple or individual. He is a quiet, loving companion who simply wants a calm lap to occupy.

Senior Sweetheart Rip Hoping for a Fresh Start

Rip is not comfortable around children, especially young children: he needs a child-free home.

He is leash-trained and can also be off-leash. He knows the commands 'sit' and 'come'. Rip also knows his manners: he does not chew things up.

If you're interested in giving this kind boy a chance, please complete POPP's adoption questionnaire at https://www.popptricities.org/adopt/adoption-questionnaire-canine/

He's a great boy looking for his new home, and he's got lots of love to give.