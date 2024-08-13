Why People Are Flocking To This Little Washington State Boom Town

What Town In Washington State Is Growing The Fastest In Population?

So one little town in Washington State is booming with new residents. The boom has nearly doubled the population of the town.



Black Diamond Outside Of Auburn Washington Has Grown 40% Over Three Years

The census is taken every 10 years in the nation and sometimes the new numbers might shock you but one place in the Evergreen state that has blown has since seen its population burst by 46% over the last three years

By Jeff Silverstein / Jeffsilverstein at en.wikipedia - Photo by Jeff Silverstein, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=17108349

According to the numbers posted by the News Tribune and Yahoo.com, Ridgefield's population has grown from 10,330 to 15,027. That's quite a jump and pretty amazing over three years.

So why the jump in population at Ridgefield?

A real estate agent will tell you - Location! Location! Location!

Ridgefield is located in Clark County and about 40 minutes away from Portland Oregon.

It might surprise you that U-haul was founded in Ridgefield in 1945 and Washington is excited to get the state's first In-N-out burger sometime in 2025.

If you love animal conservation, Ridgefield also has an amazing Wildlife Refuge.

There are a lot of reasons Ridgefield is blowing up and it's quickly becoming one of the fastest growing towns in Washington State.

