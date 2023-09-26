Riveting Ride With a Ranger Happens this Saturday in Richland
Calling all bicyclists! You're wanted to Ride with a Ranger this Saturday.
The Manhattan Project National Historical Park is partnering with the REACH Museum, REI, and Bike-Tri-Cities to host the event. Ride with a Ranger is a family-friendly, FREE bicycle ride along the Sacajawea Heritage Trail. The ride will leave from Columbia Point Marina Park at 9 am to the REACH Museum in Richland.
What are the details of the Ride with a Ranger event?
Participants will join National Park Service rangers and REACH Museum staff for an 8-mile round-trip ride from Columbia Point Marina Park to the REACH Museum. There will be a stop along the route for presentation about local plants and animals on the way to the museum. At the REACH Museum, participants will have the opportunity to enjoy hands-on activities, attend a ranger program about the Manhattan Project, walk the Energy Northwest Animal Trail, and explore indoor museum exhibits.
Registration is required to participate.
Event registration closes on Friday, September 29th, at 6 pm. Participants need to register and manage their registration on the Bike Tri-Cities website at Ride with a Ranger Registration. Each participant over the age of 5 must register individually.
“We are excited to offer this family-friendly ranger program and share the rich natural and cultural heritage of the Tri-Cities. Ride with a Ranger is the perfect family-friendly activity to enjoy the fall weather,” said Hanford Unit Site Manager Becky Burghart.