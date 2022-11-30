7th Annual Winter Wonderland Welcomed in Richland on Friday

It's the countdown to the lighting of Richland's Winter Wonderland Festival of Lights.

All the fun begins THIS Friday at 5 pm. The official countdown happens at 6 pm when thousands of lights will be turned on and the holiday music begins. Since moving to Richland a few years ago, a visit to the HAPO Festival of Lights at John Dam Plaza is a definite must.

Take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus

Canva

After the lighting, stay in John Dam Plaza and enjoy the entire playlist of holiday music until 9:00 p.m. Or, you can head down to Howard Amon Park from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. and hop on the J&S Express Train at the Richland Community Center. The train will take riders on a journey through the park to enjoy the magic of over 20 inflatable light displays. Take pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus as well as the many holiday characters that will be present. Food vendors will also be available at Howard Amon Park.

What else is going on Friday night in Richland?

The popular lighted boat parade will come by Howard Amon Park from approximately 7:15 pm to 8 pm. And, spectators will also get to enjoy a fabulous fireworks display that is set to go off around 8 pm.

Don't worry if you can't make Friday's festivities, you have another opportunity.

The fun then continues on Saturday, December 3rd, with another lighted boat parade, fireworks, and activities at John Dam Plaza, Richland Community Center, and Howard Amon Park.

The fun with Richland's Winter Wonderland and Festival of Lights continues all month.

City of Richland

