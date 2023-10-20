Richland Police Tend to 2 Rollovers on Friday Morning
Richland Police were busy tending to rollover collisions on Friday morning.
The first incident happened in the 1900 block of Gala Way. Police were called out to the scene at about 1:30 am. After investigation, it was determined that the single vehicle crash resulted as the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Queensgate Drive. The vehicle left the road when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled about 300 feet down a steep embankment.
As the vehicle came to rest on its side, a passenger in the vehicle not wearing a seatbelt was ejected. The driver fled on foot from the scene and the passenger was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver has been identified.
The second roll-over crash happened at the Target driveway off Duportail Street.
In this collision, the driver was NOT speeding. She missed a turn and collided with the median forcing her vehicle to roll over. The driver was NOT injured nor was her passenger. Police remind everyone that distracted driving can lead to dangerous consequences. Please drive safe.
