Richland Police Tend to 2 Rollovers on Friday Morning

Richland Police were busy tending to rollover collisions on Friday morning.

Get our free mobile app

The first incident happened in the 1900 block of Gala Way. Police were called out to the scene at about 1:30 am. After investigation, it was determined that the single vehicle crash resulted as the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed on Queensgate Drive. The vehicle left the road when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled about 300 feet down a steep embankment.

As the vehicle came to rest on its side, a passenger in the vehicle not wearing a seatbelt was ejected. The driver fled on foot from the scene and the passenger was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver has been identified.

The second roll-over crash happened at the Target driveway off Duportail Street.

Richland Police Department-Facebook Richland Police Department-Facebook loading...

In this collision, the driver was NOT speeding. She missed a turn and collided with the median forcing her vehicle to roll over. The driver was NOT injured nor was her passenger. Police remind everyone that distracted driving can lead to dangerous consequences. Please drive safe.

Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this year's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli