Beloved Seafood Richland Restaurant Shockingly Closes Doors for Good

One of the Tri-Cities most beloved restaurants is closing its doors for good.

My wife always joked that I only ordered the same thing every time we went to Bonefish Grill.

I loved their Bang Bang Shrimp and their Bang Bang Tacos.

The Tri-Cities Business Times is reporting that Bonefish Grill, located at 133 West Gage, has closed their doors. The last day of operations was December 17th.

Many are unaware that Bonefish Grill is owned by the same company as Outback Steakhouse. The restaurant's closure is part of a larger pullback by the parent company, which has closed 20 other locations nationwide.

If you have a gift card from Bonefish Grill, you can use it to redeem it at Outback Restaurant, located at 6819 W. Canal Drive, for both dine-in and online orders.

It's sad to see Bonefish Grill close. Bonefish Grill opened in 2006, and this means there is only one Bonefish Grill in Washington State left is in Marysville.

End of an era, no doubt.