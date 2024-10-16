Richland WA Beloved Restaurant Owners Say Goodbye – Last Day Oct 26th

Say it isn't so as another Richland Washington restaurant is closing its doors for now.



Fat Olives, A Richland Stable Bistro Bar, Is Known For Their Great Food And Drinks

After 15 years, Fat Olives is closing its doors for now and you can enjoy a final week of food and fun with the original restaurant owners as they bid farewell on Saturday, October 26th.

In a posting on Facebook, Fat Olives owners posted this message:

"After nearly 15 awesome and memorable years serving the Richland community we have decided its time for a new adventure!

Tri Cities has always been good to my family and I hope we have been good for the Tri Cities! We will always cherish all the memories made here, the loyal guests we have served over the years.

All the caterings we have done over the years from weddings to celebrations of life, to simple office luncheons, to some of our favorites at the Walla Walla Cattleman’s Association and the Eerkes dinner in the fall.

Last week we accepted an offer to sell the restaurant and I am really excited for the new owners and the great things that they will do!

They are buying a great building in a great neighborhood and I hope that all of you will welcome them with open arms as you did us so many years ago!

In the meantime I hope you will all stop in for a bite or a drink one last time until our final goodbye on Saturday October 26th!"

There is a silver lining in the closing as new owners have bought the building so it remains to be seen if we'll see Fat Olives 2.0

It's a final goodbye for Fat Olives for now so get in and say goodbye to the original owners before it's too late.

