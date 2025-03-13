Richland Traffic Jams: Stevens Drive Gets a Makeover Starting Monday

Traffic Alert: Stevens Drive Reconstruction Project Begins Monday

The City of Richland just released a traffic alert that'll affect Stevens Drive starting Monday, March 17th.



Traffic Tango: Navigate the Delays as Stevens Drive Revamp Launches

You might want to take a detour over the next few weeks as the Stevens Drive reconstruction project will kick off Monday, according to the City of Richland.

Drivers can expect lanes between Lee Boulevard and Swift Boulevard to be reduced to one way in each direction.

You might want to consider an alternative route. Access to business within the work zone will be maintained throughout construction with occasional disruptions.

According to the posting, here's the work that is getting done:

The project will include various pedestrian-friendly upgrades, such as bump-outs and new ADA-compliant ramps at the Knight Street and Mansfield Street intersections. Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon (RRFB) crossings, and bike lanes will also be added.

The project will involve the installation of curb, gutter, and 8-foot sidewalks along Mansfield Street from Stevens Drive to the Columbia Playfields, a key pedestrian route. On-street parking will be available on both sides of Mansfield Street once the project is completed.

The project extends from Lee Boulevard through the Swift Avenue intersection, and along Mansfield Street between Stevens Drive and Columbia Playfields. Stevens Drive directly connects to Duportail Street, which leads to the Duportail Bridge, linking the Duportail Corridor commercial area with downtown Richland.

As the project kicks off on Monday, March 17th, you'll want to make changes to your commute. The good news is that this is the first time in 20 years that this stretch of the roadway has been improved and the work should be wrapped up by September 2025.

