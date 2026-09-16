See Something at School? Richland Students Can Now Scan and Report

When I was a kid in school, reporting an incident could be a scary situation.

You didn't know if the administrators would do anything about your concerns.

As a kid who got bullied, I wish they had this technology when I was a kid.

Richland Students Can Now Report Concerns With a Quick QR Scan

Today, technology is making it easier for students to report things to the authorities when they see something going down.

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Richland Police Have a New Way for Students to Speak Up

Richland High School and Hanford High School will have QR codes that'll allow students to report anything that doesn't seem right.

Richland Police will be handing out keychains that'll have the QR codes on them for easy access for students to report their concerns to the School Resource Officers.

credit: richland police credit: richland police

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The new program starts on Wednesday, September 16th. The keychains are designed to make it quick and easy to share a concern

The SRO's over the next few weeks will be passing out the keychains to students, so don't be surprised if you see your student with the new keychain.