See 11 Richland School District Security Upgrades for 2024 – 2025

A new school year is coming up quickly for the Richland School District and some schools will be getting drastic but needed security upgrades for the '24-25 school year.
The 2023 Capital Projects Levy Has Made The Upgrades Possible In Richland WA
According to a Facebook posting by the RSD, the upgrades are courtesy of the February 2023 Capital Projects Levy.
So I thought I would break down 11 new security and safety upgrades at the various schools around Richland thanks to the RSD posting.
• Chief Joseph Middle School: Work on the new secure vestibule and entrance has been started. Demolition of the existing office space is underway.
• Hanford High Safety & Security Updates: Renovations to the canopy and new secure vestibule at the front entry, as well as fencing installation between the commons and the tech/photo classroom building are in progress.
• Jason Lee Elementary: A new secure vestibule will be created inside the main entrance and will also include modifications to the visitor counter and office space.
• White Bluffs Elementary: Windows will be added to the office as well as a new wall with doors to separate the office from the main hallway. The secure vestibule will include access control devices and direct entry into the office.
• Wiley Elementary: The current secure vestibule will be enlarged, and windows will be added. The office will be remodeled to allow for better flow for visitors and parents.
• Carmichael Middle School: The existing entrance and foyer will be modified to create a new secure vestibule. A new office will be constructed adjacent to the entrance that will include several workstations.
• Enterprise Middle School: New interior secure vestibule doors and a controlled door directly into the office from the vestibule is planned for this site with minor modifications made to the office layout.
• Richland High School: A new secure vestibule will be created at the front entrance, along with office space for staff in the current location of the student Gesa window.
• River’s Edge High School: A new door, window and sidewalk will be installed to allow for improved visitor management and visibility to individuals arriving to the school.
• HomeLink Lynx Campus (1219 Thayer): A new secure vestibule will be created inside the main front doors. As part of this, the main doors will shift to one side and a window and workstation area will be created for better visitor management.
• Three Rivers HomeLink main campus: Access controls and ADA buttons will be added to the current secure vestibule for improved visitor management.
A lot is changing in the Richland School District and these upgrades are much needed for the students, staff, and community.
