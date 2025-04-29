Cool Kids: Richland School Ranks 5th in the World Lego Competition

When I was a kid, being on the Knowledge Bowl put you into what they called the "nerd" or "geek" clique. I'm glad times have changed, as several students from various Richland, Washington schools have teamed up and accomplished an amazing feat.

Building Brilliance: Richland School Takes the World Stage with a Top 5 Finish

In a posting of Facebook post from the Richland School District, students from several RSD schools competed in a worldwide competition and ranked 5th in the world!

The Intelligent Mavericks, a robotics team made up of 5th through 8th graders from Lewis and Clark Elementary, Libby Middle School, and Enterprise Middle School, recently returned from the FIRST LEGO League World Festival in Houston, Texas, with some major achievements.

Out of more than 60,000 teams worldwide, the Intelligent Mavericks finished in the top five and earned the Champion’s Finalist Award! They were the only team from the United States to receive this recognition, marking the first time a team from Washington State has reached this level in the competition.

Lego Legends: Richland School Shines at Global Competition

The team, which included Lucy Cramer, Aditri Prasad, and Samviti Prasad (all 8th graders from Enterprise Middle School); Carter House (8th grade) and Bianca Zink (7th grade) from Libby Middle School; Scott Kreutz (8th grade) from Three Rivers HomeLink; and Isaac Cramer (5th grade) from Lewis & Clark Elementary, spent a challenging and fun-filled week at the World Festival.

Talk about an amazing accomplishment. The posting talks about the struggles the team had in the first round, but they quickly came back and scored 535 points in their final match, only 10 points short of a perfect score.

So, congrats to these young inspirational students from Richland School District - you did the Columbia Basin proud!

