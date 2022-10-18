Richland Public Library Expanding Tumbleweed Tourist Attraction Pass Program

Great News! The Richland Public Library is expanding the Tumbleweed Tourist Attraction Pass Program.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

If you're a library card holder, you can check out an attraction pass online.

Canva Canva loading...

How cool is that? Choose the attraction you want and the date you ant to go. Before you confirm the reservation, review the details and hours of operation. Once your reservation is made, the pass will be emailed to you.

Canva Canva loading...

When you arrive to your reserved attraction, you can show the digital confirmation or present a printed pass. It's whichever you choose. Some people prefer digital, some, like me, still use the printed pass.

What sites are available with the Tumbleweed Tourist Attraction Pass Program?

Current attractions featured on the Tumbleweed Tourist webpage include the REACH Museum in Richland, East Benton County History Museum in Kennewick, USS Triton Tour in Richland, Franklin County History Museum in Pasco, the Tamastslikt Cultural Institute in Pendleton and the Maryhill Museum of Art in Goldendale. Keep an eye on this collection for more additions in the future!

The Washington State Discover Pass is also available.

Unlike the other passes, this one must be picked up and returned in person. The Discover Pass allows for free access to millions of acres of state recreation lands in Washington. This includes state parks, water-access points, and natural and wildlife areas. You can also check out an Explorer Backpack that includes binoculars, a compass, State Park Book, and wildlife guides.

For more information, visit myrichlandlibrary.org.

10 Best Chinese Restaurants in Tri-Cities, WA We've done the research, see if you agree. Have you visited any of these restaurants? What's your favorite go-to dish? My friends love the egg rolls at Shang Hai in Kennewick. Have we left anyone out? Are these truly the BEST Chinese restaurants in our area?

Richland's 6 Bedroom, 6 Bath Home Comes With Pool, Sauna, & Theatre. Find out why Richland's most affluent home is worth a hot million or two. The home at 1882 Brantingham Rd features 4 fireplaces, a billiard room, exercise room, and more to entertain by.