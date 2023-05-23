Richland Police Need Help to Find Wanted Suspect

Richland Police Department

Richland Police need your help to find a man accused of assaulting a woman.

On Tuesday just before 9:30 am, officers arrived to a residence at the Brass Lamp Apartments for a Domestic Violence Assault in progress. A concerned neighbor called the Police for the safety of a screaming female.

Before officers arrived, the suspect, Jonathan B. Mo fled the residence.

A few minutes later, an officer saw Mo on a scooter. A woman was chasing him on foot. The officer tried to stop the suspect, but he kept going. Mo was last seen traveling through the Jason Lee Elementary School parking lot. The school was placed in a temporary non-critical lockdown until Police confirmed the suspect was off the property.

Police have probable cause to arrest Jonathan B. Mo for Assault, Felony Harassment, Simple Assault DV, and Destruction of Property DV.

If you know where the Jonathan B. Mo is, please call the Richland Police Department at 509-628-0333.

